Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 21, 2018

The holiday rush now well under way more than 48 million drivers expected to hit the road this week the busiest Thanksgiving in more than a decade. Even trains will be tax Amtrak expects more than 750000. Passengers the next few days and after flying. We'll be joined by nearly three million people flying today alone. Earlier this year president trump reportedly wanted to ordered the Justice Department. Prosecute both Hillary Clinton and fired FBI had James go home. He did was hobbled. Should be locked up with somebody makes a determination to New York Times is reporting that saw him again we've lost to the president's request. And it again at the White House legal team drafted a memo saying that if the president ordered the prosecution on this political opponents he could face. A range of consequences including impeachment. Before heading for its Florida resort for Thanksgiving president drop announced no additional punitive measures. Against Saudi Arabia for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal to show him. So the proposed 110 billion dollar arms sale of the king dump stains. I'm not gonna destroy the world economy. I'm not that destroyed the economy for our country by being. Well it was Saudi Arabia if we broke with them I think you're oil prices would go through the road. South Korean law enforcement official Kim Jong Yang as the new president of the international police organization Interpol. He replaces a Chinese security official who mysteriously disappeared. And was later detained by his home nation in what was called a corruption probes and. The death pulled from the California wildfires has risen again now 84 the number of Michigan used a little under 900. The search and will be given a certain area and they will go from property the property. Looking for any evidence of human remains. Police in Nashville Tennessee now thinks someone threw a chunk of concrete off a highway overpass hitting a car and killing the driver. And looking through surveillance video for clues and the Vatican has confirmed that both Francis will travel to Panama in January for its big world youth day rally. You'll also spent time with the juvenile delinquents and aids sufferers. The CDC says no one Judy any Romaine lettuce and all. After an E. Coli outbreak. And as the end of the wrong for Glamour Magazine after 79 years publisher Conde Nast descending the print edition starting in February. Urologist and you see here let headlining now on here but you probably already got a little heads up. It's going to be down right brutal on Thanksgiving for a lot of folks in the oldest when he hears expressed his goes. So let's talk about it when we wake up to it's not just the temperature but it's actually Arctic I'm gonna. 'cause the winds to be somewhere around 2030 not powered past and that's an illegal pulled that is Philadelphia daily eleven a Felix single digits from Hartford Connecticut to New York City and those wind gusts that we look at and Billy Graham threshold of what they've acquired. With Macy's parade but it looks like it will likely why just being too comfortable for everybody there. And then visitation lies a majority must remain dry and maybe some cooler is around East Coast but looking more than Larry if that's what it was like in Erie Pennsylvania had three inches. I'm right off the road doesn't take us watch winter weather advisory regions. I'm as this front comes they are you gonna get two to four inches in some of the areas that are tightly and purple there including buffalo Watertown. And they also could season since it could make it very difficult visibility could be attacked. Those thousand there though when you get the sunshine so really for travel forecast a lot of these for Thanksgiving across that each and really looking terrible. I'm every in how the West Coast bit elderly I especially at airports there. At shouldn't impact anybody. Negatively at helpful here quality it's not until later in the week when some.

