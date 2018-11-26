Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 26, 2018

Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled today with a nasty winter storm blowing across the midwest and places like Chicago to see a voters know and white out conditions. So border crossing near San Diego was now reopened. After a violent clash between migrants and Border Patrol agents tear gas was fired into the crowd when they rush the plan. It's 39 migrants were arrested in Mexico now says it will immediately deport those who tried to violently crossed over. US Customs and Border Protection defended their use of tear gas in a statement quote. In responding to some of these multiple incidents CPB personnel were working wired to deploy crowd dispersing device. President drum heads to Mississippi today for a couple of rallies for senate candidate Cindy hide Smith. She's been facing criticism after joking about a public hanging and pictures showing her with confederate items. Russian coastguard vessels fired on three Ukrainian ships damaging do of them and injuring six group. Brushes these three ships and blamed Ukraine for provoking the incident. The un Security Council will meet on Monday regarding the incident. After a six month journey of the Mars inside Lander is scheduled to land on Mars this afternoon the probe. Sent to drill into the red planet to see what's going on beneath the surface. It's the Supreme Court will hear arguments today over Apple's App Store. Apple is trying to be really anti trust lawsuit challenging the 30% commission apple charges to its developers. Chinese researcher now says he helped make the first genetically edited babies. Twin girls were born this month that kind of work is banned in the US. And another one of the year's biggest shopping days is under way Cyber Monday is on track to be the biggest online shopping day in US history an estimated 75 million Americans are expected sellout seven billion dollars. I'm meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center. Tracking in this incredible storm for November in some spots a full on blizzard for Illinois Missouri the first blizzard they've seen in November. At least 1959 causing all sorts of travel headaches over a foot of snow. Across six states including Iowa where a number of traffic accidents like that's occurred Illinois. Similar issues there with the wind and snow causing all sorts travel problems on the days. And the snow itself. We'll continue throughout this Monday it detracts from the southwest towards the northeast. Just northwest of the Detroit Andy got over. Warm side the storm is really good reviews of heavy rain. From DC Philly Baltimore New York City. Through the day today and pushing into Boston by tomorrow morning we have a number of coastal flood alerts and flash flood watches and hearing we had this weekend. The incoming rain which this next one to dec.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.