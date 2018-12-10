-
Now Playing: Kanye West on Trump: 'If he don't look good, we don't look good'
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael devastates Florida
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows Hurricane Michael's destruction
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 12, 2018
-
Now Playing: Areas hardest hit by Michael face curfew, power outages
-
Now Playing: Father, son rescue people trapped in floods from hurricane
-
Now Playing: Brothers at the center of viral #HimToo tweet speak out
-
Now Playing: 911 call released after black babysitter reported to police
-
Now Playing: Rescue efforts underway for animals after Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as devastation from Hurricane Michael mounts
-
Now Playing: San Diego Zoo's baby elephants join the herd
-
Now Playing: Orphaned baby monkey is very attached to his rescuer
-
Now Playing: ATF hurricane assistance
-
Now Playing: The aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Florida
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael's destruction on Mexico Beach
-
Now Playing: Audio detailing the night Prince nearly died from overdose on plane: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Teen survives after SUV nosedives 75-feet off bridge
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump not holding back
-
Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: The aerial view of damage that Hurricane Michael caused