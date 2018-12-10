Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 12, 2018

Across Alabama Florida Georgia the Carolinas and Virginia about one point six million homes and businesses don't have electricity after hurricane Michael. There's no cell service in the Florida Panhandle or a large swath of Georgia. Gonna have an awful lot of people to shelter. Who don't have a home anymore and we're gonna take care of that we've got. Just an enormous amount of problems here we do have an enormous amount of people that are here with no service at all. The death told from Michael now onto at least eleven. The Washington Post reports that Turkish officials now have audio and video recordings that support the idea. At a Washington Post reporter was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul Turkey's. So Francis has just accepted the resignation of Washington DC cardinal Donald Worrell. World's been implicated in several church sex abuse scandals including the cover up of abuse by priests when he was the bishop of Pittsburgh. You numbers now out see the US trade gap with China got bigger last month hitting a record 34 point one billion dollars. Economists say some of that may be American companies putting in orders before tariffs to cool. At that great Britain's Windsor Castle today are royal wedding. Prince is usually the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is getting married. Auction house Sotheby's says the sale of partially shredded bank C friend will still go through. A European collector won a bid for one point four million dollars during an auction last week a shredder inside the frame turned on partially destroying the piece of art. It was put there by the artist. Please win today's Mega Millions. The jackpot is now 548. Million dollars.

