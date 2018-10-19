Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 19, 2018

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo than Mexico City as tensions mount over reports. A caravan of Honduran migrants headed to Mexico with hopes of reaching the US president's office to send the military to the border and eliminate born. The truth. As senior starters official tells ABC news secretary saved Mike Pompeo asserted audio recording and read it friends script to bulb joke he's alleged murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but both while bale and the Turkish foreign minister. He denied that. He's dead. It certainly looks that way to me it's very sad. President trump says it appears to mauled to show he was murdered inside the Saudi consulate. We'll be Magid said at a very strong second but we're waiting for the results. The Baghdad three different investigations and we should be able to get to the bottom. Barely sit the president saying you as reaction will be severe of the Saudi government sanctioned that murder. As he rallied supporters in Montana president trump praised Republican congressmen Reggie import date. For physically assaulting a reporter last year's. In forty pleaded guilty to physical assault. Comments come amid an international furor over the disappearance public journalists. There's 970 million dollars up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions jackpot. Gas prices might be coming down in the next few weeks and internal OPEC report says rising crude inventories increased US output to push oil prices down. I take him. Halloween could strike it rich at the box office early tracking sees the sequel earning anywhere from 55 to seventy million dollars would be the best opening ever for a horror movie in October. And the best opening or any movie in the Halloween series. I'm meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center another day of flooding across west Texas. Outside of Austin rivers are running behind exams are overflowing in some cases they always are being open and we have flash but watches that remain posted extended as a matter fact. Through today. In the northeast chilly weather and well wintry cheer for some of the ski resorts joined him for what is opening. And frost and freeze advisories once again with reinforcing shots of cold air coming as we get to next week.

