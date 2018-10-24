Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 22, 2018

Now Playing: Vintage plane crashes on LA freeway

Now Playing: At least one winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot

Now Playing: Historic voter turnout ahead of midterms

Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 24, 2018

Now Playing: Woman who's 39 weeks pregnant saves husband's life

Now Playing: Slain student was on phone with mom before killing

Now Playing: 1 killed, 11 hurt when Alabama school bus collides with car

Now Playing: Deadly virus outbreak kills 6 kids

Now Playing: Red Sox beat Dodgers in Game 1 of World Series

Now Playing: Vintage plane crashes on busy Los Angeles freeway

Now Playing: Record number of Americans head to the polls early

Now Playing: Hurricane Willa makes landfall as Category 3 in Mexico

Now Playing: Lottery official on what's next for $1.6B winner

Now Playing: $1.5B Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina

Now Playing: 'Miracle baby' born weighing just 1 pound heads home after 3 months in the hospital

Now Playing: Countdown begins for Mega Millions $1.6 billion drawing

Now Playing: US bracing for possible nor'easter because of Hurricane Willa

Now Playing: Volunteers descend on Wisconsin town to search for missing teen