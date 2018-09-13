Transcript for News headlines today: Sept. 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence is getting bigger but losing some punch. The storms expanding as wind speeds drop it's now a category two hurricane forecasters though say the real danger is from the rain Shas hit. Thirty or forty entries in some places. The Philippines bracing for a hit by the biggest dive Boone this year. Thousands of people are being evacuated it's expected to hit on Saturday. CBS now says sixty minutes producer Jeff fager has been fired after a text message. CBS reporter reached down to fager brick comment about allegations of sexual misconduct. Responded by saying quote be careful there are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me. Newly released video showing disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein meeting and caressing a business woman hours before she claims he raped her. His lawyers say it's a further attempt to publicly disgrace him. It's primary day in New York. Voters heading to the polls will be focused on this year's governor's race which has become more interest in and one might have thought a few months ago. Cynthia Nixon is drawn a lot of attention for her more progressive stands and forced incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo to take her challenge seriously. He's flooded airwaves with ads highlighting his experience and move left on some key issues. The senate is fast the 147. Billion dollar spending package the first of three needed to keep the federal government running. Fast October 1. Six people are dead in a shooting spree in Bakersfield California police say it started at a trucking business where a man shot his wife and another man then killed several other people before shooting himself. Superhuman. Accusing the poisoning of an ex spy and Great Britain have gone on Russian state TV. They say he visited the town of Salisbury this tourists and never poison anyone's. US and Cuban officials will meet today in Washington to talk about the attacks on US diplomats and banner. New Mexico is now suing several high tech companies over mobile games seat says Google Twitter and other companies. Are marking the apps towards kids. Breaking state and federal privacy laws. And a new study being put out by the World Health Organization. Says one in three college freshman has a mental health condition. Ranged from depression and alcohol abuse. The Seattle storm of won their third WNBA title beating the Washington mystics and 98 to eighty to you. Meteorologist in dizzy yearlong Cape Fear river in Wilmington, North Carolina where we are expecting. Florence shortly at wanna be standing here has excellent early Friday morning as that storm hugs along the coast we'll be talking about. That impact. For some 36 dollars from here into South Carolina tornado watches have been posted until 9 PM at least and that's because some of those outer bands as they make their way onshore. They start to interact with the land and then you have spent up tornadoes. As much as storm surge and rain are going to be at number one killers as part screen the storm goes you see. The wind and of course that's going to be dangerous it's ninety or a 101 there at 2 AM tops will be capable about selling eighty mile per hour that means that at that point. For twelve hours you've been dealing with tropical storm force or even hurricane force winds. And that the rat this storm right it is a very wide storm a lot of people going to be affected the tropical storm force winds now 195. Pounds a week from the center says that look at the timing that's Friday night. Myrtle Beach. In there and it finally trying to make its second landfall landfall doesn't matter as much talking about how much water is being pushed weren't disclosed for the amount of time it's going to be and that's my some of these large numbers. But it's still high look right along the state line Carol and North Carolina six to nine the a lot of these really tender and sensitive areas. Goods imported sixty can put them under water and so the surge is still one of meet your concerns but then moved that rainfall. Still in that thirty to forty inch range for sound and what I'm really more concerned about. Is the water pushing up the time it does acting as a plug this summer that inland rain and flooding tries to escape out of the rivers and tributaries into the ocean. It won't be able to.

