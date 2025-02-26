Menendez brothers: Newsom asks parole board to see if they'd pose risk if released

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering the parole board to launch an investigation into whether the Menendez brothers pose "an unreasonable risk to the public."

February 26, 2025

