Newtown victim’s daughter faces cancer: ‘I just want to be able to pay for my chemo’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sandy Hook family member Erica Lafferty who says she needs the millions of dollars owed to her by Alex Jones for a potentially life-saving chemo treatment for cancer.

November 16, 2023

