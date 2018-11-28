Transcript for NFL domestic violence arrest

I wanna bring in ABC's will Reeves was here because the Washington Redskins have claimed Ruben Foster off waivers waivers. Just after he was arrested for domestic assault and let go by the 49ers. What are the Redskins think it. Well they're thinking they're getting a very good football player optics be damned of course that has been. A problem across the NFL what are you what are you valuing wins or yours standing in the community and and the Washington team clearly shows. The former vs the latter Foster is an immense talent no doubt he was a first round draft pick 31 overall just last year but since then. He's had a lot of problems he failed a drug test at the NFL com buying which is. Like showing up high do a job interview. And he was serving a suspension this year for another marijuana offense and he's a repeat offender in the domestic violence area he was charged. It is February. Four news and events. Involving a gun and ended suspicion of domestic violence that was later dropped because his girlfriend who's involved in this story recanted that tale this time around. Not as lucky he has been arrested so he will not be playing for the Redskins. But he is on the team record he's on the commissioners exempt list yes he they commissioners again let's basically. He's not allowed to suit up and do any football related activities can't go to practices or games with the team until commissioner Roger Goodell. Reinstates him and who knows when that's gonna happen but the Redskins put a claim in on him they were the only team in the NFL to do so. So now Rubin Foster is on their team. It's it's odd because that the NFL is really struggled to get away from these kinds of off field. Distractions and and yet here we are again as say Colin cap and exits on the sidelines right. And that doesn't many people are saying across the landscape of social media and just general fan sentiment is if if this guy who is now we repeat offender domestic abuser. He gets a job just days after being arrested for domestic violence but Colin property coup peacefully protest of the National Anthem. Is still without a job. Especially when you consider the level of quarterback play or or lack thereof across the league. There is pretty good evidence on cap and excited in his collusion case. Against the NFL owners in the league are conspiring against him and this just adds fuel that fire for share ABC's we'll read thanks very much for being here with what.

