Transcript for NFL player apologizes for shoving and kicking woman, admits to lying about incident

Will green talking of course about cream hunt today he could be picked up by another team after many of us saw that video that emerged. On TMZ of him appearing to. Hit and kick a woman that was outside of his residence a woman and take a listen. Two sound that he'd sat down with ESPN yesterday. Honestly I just want to let them we're on now know how sorry I am for my actions and you know who's been a tough time min. I'm extremely embarrassed because of that video I was in our own arc and a you know took responsibility in you know made the right decision to. No fine the way it. That's not the excuse is nine Powell upon. That person in the video he did not deserve that I didn't. Meantime there anybody here and use anything like that and it is really tough. He's saying that he's sorry is is that enough. Well let's it. That was his response and of course he needs to get out and in front of the story in his mind and his management mine because he's out of a job right now and he's not going to. Have a job Kareem hunt won't until. The commissioner Roger Goodell lets him off of the commissioners exempt list hunt is eligible to this to sign with a team now after that. The chiefs released him but that really won't. Won't matter. Until even if the team signs him. There there's a lot of process that that needs to happen before he ever steps on a field again and it's it's going to be a long climb for him that was his response to. To this video coming out as far as the NFL's response. They're they're taking some heat because in its investigation. Is the NFL was aware of the existence of this video which it. Why they didn't die they claim to not have seen it until it came out is released by TMZ. And they also never spoke to Kareem hunts nor did they speak to his victim that you saw. Being beaten in the video so they they have some things answer for as well. Do the cheats because in their statement releasing hunt. A few days ago they said that dream hunt was not truthful with them in his telling of the incident that they were aware of back in February so that begs the question. Did it chiefs think that the cover up is worse than the crime of course the NFL has been dealing with with issues of domestic violence and its own shortcomings. In its investigating of those incidences for for quite sometime and. But you know we're talking about the leading rusher last year as a rookie threatened so he's going to be I imagine desirable for some teams you think that that's really a possibility essentially is a free agent now I know that you said he kind of has to get the blessing from. Roger Goodell we've seen that happen in the past with NFL players behaving badly and they do get picked up and play again. Right well it depends on as an organization of the 32 NFL clubs who's going to take a chance on putting a premium on winning over character and that's that. A battle that's waged in the court of public opinion Kareem hunt. Is an excellent football player objectively led the league in rushing. As you mentioned he was one of the star offensive players for the Kansas City Chiefs this year who are leading the AFC they the second best record. In the NFL they won again yesterday an Oakland. They're Super Bowl contenders. Maybe less so now without him on the team that anyone who picked him up and got him on the field football wise would be better off. But in terms of standing with fans and with that community at large. It's it's pretty big chance to take on someone who has a video of him. It hitting a woman. Right well to be continued RA thank you so much will really appreciate your reporting.

