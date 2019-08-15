Transcript for NFL players bail out undocumented immigrant detained by ICE

Back to see why a whole future. No we. We're going out the window point two year old Posey Deo an undocumented immigrants here to you lost everything after being apprehended by ice for a second time in the last year. He visited 36005. Detained and I do Poland needs we want to feel safe where they were brown agent or connect. We don't watch it jobs we don't want him anywhere your work hard pay taxes as the eighty. The ACLU so cal staff attorneys representing Deo said ice agents targeted him because of his speech speaking out against ice in the trump administration. He reads this how I'm witches. You know very critical of ice and within 36 hours and he's arrested and detained. Bail a former BC student was taken into custody initially and may 2018 and faced a charge of entering the country without inspection he also feast a gain charge is a turning at the time when. Bail was eventually released from ice custody last August. Ian told when he three BC an ice official told him that bail was not the person they were looking for then in May bail was detained by ice again I said they could not provide details on videos arrest at the time at a time like passes less and borrow. This week to Mario Davis said the New Orleans scenes in Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins were outraged when they heard of BO situation and help coast has 50000 dollar bond according to leave wonk. It still. Hotter. It. Earth. It's my heart it what are our. Ian says they're gesture was a sign of who aren't. I think they'll personally if I gave consent is an innocent man and blew town doing things because. For the mission that they were able to sandbag noon. He's. That we have supported as well.

