Former NFL quarterback shot in domestic dispute, police say

More
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute in North Carolina on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
0:55 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NFL quarterback shot in domestic dispute, police say
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute in North Carolina on Monday afternoon, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64110216","title":"Former NFL quarterback shot in domestic dispute, police say","url":"/US/video/nfl-quarterback-shot-domestic-dispute-police-64110216"}