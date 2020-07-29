Transcript for NFL seeking social justice

Wounds that finance expert notion. And isn't over humor right when he isn't why he's the one. She's she's steered me so honest so charismatic. He's black party. You wouldn't know he's Harrellson. He's such an awesome father anything. My family will never be just pool. House. Welcome home loss was he really an example of someone doing the right thing in their day to day life. Passes and Billy between any two would just a fine Clark who lost for California and will transient and there mothers from every newsroom and I didn't last. That was a new PSA from the National Football League and roc nation focused on the tragic death of Stephane Clark an unarmed 22 year old who was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard. The NFL saying in a statement we want to continue to raise awareness for victims of systemic racism to ensure their stories are not forgotten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.