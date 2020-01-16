Transcript for 1-on-1 with NFL star Von Miller

Welcome ABC news live I'm Caylee hard time any day is again dated talked tonight Miller but especially right ahead of the super haul. It's is get a time any vine thank you so much for being with us failures you know I'm not long after you became a pro football player. You used your platform you create a foundation called bonds vision and now you're expanding that platform. Working with my glaucoma why is this such an important mission for U. Omar Abdel without type provision issues my horns are alive and into really traded. A lot of self consciousness we made an unknown through the greatest passion for. Doing any. Thing involvement vision that fighting about it anyway. Wheeled and but Coleman is a very serious disease that affects about Sydney mean people were oh. And know more about 27% of those people will go on a one over another let's listen this a very very serious disease only really effects the lifestyle as well to. And makes things like driving and and cooking dinner almost impossible. And you know it is various disease like I said before you can go Ramallah komen dot com to learn more about. What misunderstandings. Do you think people have in general. About glaucoma. Our I think. 28. And also is a very very serious diseases a lot of people have to do when it. And on any. Way I could spread knowledge or. Spread awareness a lot of them all four. Now I ask this question as someone who's had a lifelong struggle with my own vision and I challenges. What were your challenges like indicating when did you first come to understand that it was about a united fight. Along. I thought are there like in the first grade. The board resist looking joins if it had nothing to do with whom haven't learned disability or not being Smart enough I just couldn't see. And going to the doctor when my brother for a first come in. I was surprised the find out and has problems among visit and you know being your we have I want her glasses is super tells his will. Whom I had one friend who has I'll fall asleep no minimum Lemond in them back. Now go to school and you pick tone and bullied and he ought types of so I know how serious. You don't have been bad eyesight can be. Did ever affect your ability to play your skills athlete. All I would like caramel wallet further expects inside of life my helmet and no play it won't like who mom so she didn't find anyway to you know give me on the football field. And we bonds vision aid your mission to reach out to underprivileged kids in Denver and ensure that they are getting the help and attention they need. What is that experience them like for you to be able to to reach out to this community that has welcomed you with such open arms for so many years artist. This incredible home we set out to you know help ward two kids into in a raise over five million dollars for. Vision is incredible oh excellent team around me. Made his life and who is like the money follow moves. As fluffy your guy Jordan and I asked him and I L is does this really helped me be a business person I deposited. An excellent team in the Denver Broncos around you as well they can win when your season ended this year you are emotional and after that loss to Kansas City. Now they came to cities in the position they are looking ahead to a possible appearance in the super wal tell me what you see what do you want to see in this world is here. MacKenzie the cancer issues have a great team played his best places you have a very very good team led about parents who home terms kerosene. Tyree Hugh Holman on a decent society are afraid. They frank caloric and tyra Matthew Serra load on I think the best team in the playoffs is 49 as though. You can't really count Al. There are as though and the team with a Muslim in room is Tennessee Titans so it really hasn't the makings to be a very very entertaining playoffs. I thought great graphic that put you in deer head injuries are immeasurable slump against each other. When you see what he's been able to doing you think about your own body sizing capability. What kind of a feat is that. Always on commuter and that. So busy day here is who were you know he's he's he's just he's using human being. And known for in the time but for him to have some success that is haven't. A moment and it's all due. Then the super both fifty Indy appearing here when you think back on that game a battle against Cam Newton. A guy who was strapped in just you in that 2011 draft. What's it was sort of your fondest memory thinking back over that that amazing finish treat all it was. Is he dome I just remember that nobody really believe in those windows. And in curry like this special camaraderie or like this the spirit accord that we had going into the game. And -- I just remember not being nervous and I don't think in any in my teammates and there is we were totally prepared I think whatever your plan. Or somebody else it just brings a whole of the personality will plan for patent in the market is coach Phillips to get their first Super Bowl moment. You know was it was facing some mobile we will we will plant for those guys are doing and just made us this team they can be beat in this who. Didn't exist Super Bowl will be here before you know it and then the draft not long after me. What is Denver needy who do you want to see that grabbed her and calling. And so when using dogs. It doesn't really matter opposition isn't got a court very we go to receiver we often as long we agree or directly a great finance. Everybody's young whether they're going to be they're going to be stars we get back on defense. You know obvious and make sure we had just descendants of Louise Cyprus has read this you don't want dogs like to feeling that this fill in the blanks in between. We need grade core players the you know really lift we need great basic food like many gray foundation of players is this. Do they do and revealed that the team. Cover as much in a statement is you've been able to make. On the football field in all your years playing in the league. You make statements often feel as well with your fashion I have to know where did hear inspiration come from Maine. And winning fashion becomes something way that you really cared about him realise you can express yourself through. Honestly I really don't put too much thought into a registrar viewed this. Version though Vaughn and possibly be feel like when his mere anybody if you just you know you most like you were to like you just. In them yourself there's only this only one vote us a moment comes standout and you know would be me I just try to I really don't put too much thought into they just try to be remiss version of must have a positive news. And your glasses always in a way to make a statement how many pairs of glasses eating you and possibly resident put Lugo to order yeah. But I got a lot of US's. Are we do like vintage and hazard refrains. I know a lot of friends that kind of fluctuate because of my moves them in my farms so we're right around Hollywood. Minute difference. Ninety and. You have angered she's you never you could look up. No reports using last hour more shoes. Investment crazy part is are aware of the same period last both Tom and we're saying prayers because all the tone. Don't we all they know they'll. Why you're in New York he shop in the news. Just does that take it easy really feel and knocked out some things and I'm who do wrong. You know spent time with the family and one in New Haven, Connecticut tomorrow rewards account awards so congratulations thank you thank you this is this freak who. You know be. To be a once account member is is precluded come back in there restraints how many working committed community. Absolutely last question D'auria. Fans want to know how is your chicken. Armed doing pitching if grade and have green of pastors chicken and in Texas we have a humanely raised products pasteurized product. None Jimoh certified organic and you know today's world so many people wanna know where their food comes from you know we have this is we've. A passion here is as a proud product of Texas a and M university there's no more alone while Maggie through and through you. I eat as super mall NDP and is a great guy talked to Von Miller thank you so much for a test appreciate it. You're watching ABC news five.

