-
Now Playing: Carolina Panthers star retires from NFL
-
Now Playing: Blind reverend regains sight after living 14 years in the dark
-
Now Playing: Meet Mango, the unofficial mayor of Los Angeles’ Skid Row
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles Fire on the front lines of homeless crisis on Skid Row
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with NFL star Von Miller
-
Now Playing: New Orleans police issue warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Now Playing: Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigns
-
Now Playing: Senate passes USMCA trade deal
-
Now Playing: Trump to issue new guidance on right to pray in public schools
-
Now Playing: 35-pound cat begins weight-loss journey
-
Now Playing: Teen threatened with eviction from grandparents’ home
-
Now Playing: Skylar Deleon lies to police in interview
-
Now Playing: Meet the incredible hospital worker who reads to pediatric patients
-
Now Playing: Ryan Hawks describes when he became “suspicious” after his parents’ disappearance
-
Now Playing: SpaceX planning to blow up rocket
-
Now Playing: 5 kids removed from family when locked cages found
-
Now Playing: New evidence in Gilgo Beach murders surface
-
Now Playing: Meet Hulk, the puppy who was born bright green
-
Now Playing: Possible twist in case of man accused of murdering his wife
-
Now Playing: Half-nude sex offender tries break-in via pet door