NHL awards Seattle with new team

More
The hockey team is slated to start playing in the 2021-2022 season.
1:24 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NHL awards Seattle with new team

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59605099,"title":"NHL awards Seattle with new team","duration":"1:24","description":"The hockey team is slated to start playing in the 2021-2022 season.","url":"/US/video/nhl-awards-seattle-team-59605099","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.