Nikki Haley becomes 1st `big-name' Republican to take on Trump

ABC News’ Rick Klein and MaryAlice Parks break down the implications of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley joining the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live