Transcript for NJ casino opens its door to people fleeing Florence

This hotel room is now home base for Kelly stole entered dogs scarlet I can be losing. Pretty much all my childhood memories everything than ever own is down there she evacuated North Carolina battled traffic and too. How work gas lines to get to the ocean resort casino in Atlantic City it took me easily do Lee seventeen hours. To get here and easy case that. The author of the three state pets welcome to considered a blessing for them to open up and give you a free hotel room. If she extended time Tuesday got just one night that they're giving you extended time until the storm rolls out golf I mean that's very. Jennifer early development are failing drove in from Wilmington, North Carolina they leave didn't union beach New Jersey went super storm sandy hate as. We're trying to bail out the water from the lower level there's like a knock on the door and they are in boats. This kind they're not taking any chance it is evacuating early Wednesday morning. I left because I couldn't bear seeing. Everything gets a strike and if I do go back to a home all be happy. With an uncertain future ahead of them they're thankful for this seat the security. Ended distraction. Here in Atlantic City he decided really gonna come out and have some fun. Might as well.

