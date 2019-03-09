Transcript for NJ Labor Day parade canceled over explosives found

The annual Labor Day parade in south Plainfield New Jersey was abruptly canceled after explosive devices were found. Right next to the parade route close by police if 55 Earl Thomas Kaiser. Tried to enter a bar in seabright with a cooler filled with homemade fireworks has prompted authorities to search Kaiser's home. Police say at least six small firework like devices were found in a wooded area near his home which is very close to the parade starting line. Kaiser's family defends them. He was what with fireworks. There was no bomb and nothing except in the streets nowhere became a search to help with bomb explosive blocks down nothing in the house. Now nothing anywhere in the distant. Kaiser is charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose no threats were made against the parade. Or against governor Murphy. Who was supposed to march in that. Preheat.

