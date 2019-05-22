Transcript for NJ man arrested for allegedly supporting Hamas

Some breaking news to tell you about police in New Jersey arrested a man on terrorism charges court's records quote Jonathan Z a Basking Ridge said he wanted to. Bomb trump tower. He also allegedly said he wanted to go to a pro Israel march and shoot everybody. Authorities took him into custody this morning on charges of trying to support the militant group Hamas to provide support to that group. He is expected to appear in court in Newark later today. We'll have much more on this story coming up on Eyewitness News first at four.

