-
Now Playing: New crackdown as the deadly vape crisis grows
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Parent in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal sentenced to 4 months prison
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star’s wife charged in deadly boating accident
-
Now Playing: What to watch in House impeachment inquiry of Trump
-
Now Playing: Body cam released in trial of ex-cop who shot man in his apartment
-
Now Playing: NJ police officers join pick-up hoops game
-
Now Playing: Severe storms wreak havoc across the Heartland
-
Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry into Trump: What happens next
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Pelosi announces Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Transcripts from Trump phone call to be released
-
Now Playing: Boy, 11, drives to live with man from Snapchat
-
Now Playing: Georgia jogger rescues deer twice in three minutes
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi says House will go forward with Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Renee Zellweger talks about the prosthetic nose she wore in 'Judy'
-
Now Playing: Children of 9/11 firefighter victims take oath to join FDNY
-
Now Playing: What happens next with Trump impeachment inquiry?
-
Now Playing: Grateful Dead songwriter Robert Hunter dies at 78