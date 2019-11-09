Transcript for NJ students plant nearly 3,000 flags to remember lives lost on 9/11

Are to believe but today marks eighteen years since the September 11 terror attacks. The beams of light will be shining tonight in New York in memory of those who died. High school students in New Jersey none of whom had even been born yet are commemorating the day by planting flags in the Lana of their school for each and every one of the victims. Here's WBZ's Anthony Johnson. Paying tribute to the victims of one of the most horrifying days in American. Students from cedar grove high school planting flags next to the names of all of the victims who died on 9/11. It's crazy to think about all those people but it's good to do it every year in show. So now we care so with great reverence and care of the students are placing nearly 3000 flags in the ground at old. The shelling this community will not forget. When you come out here and you see 2977. Flags. With a name attached to each flag it's personalize it's a little bit more the magnitude is bigger. David Chu owner was inspired to star this tribute at cedar grove high school. After a trip to California where he saw this flag tribute to the victims of 9/11 on the campus of Pepperdine University. In Malibu oh. The kids in cedar grove have embraced this effort. This display will rain up until the end of September they want folks to stop by here to remember and pay tribute to all the victim. As of 9/11 everyone has each of these factions from Regina matters like how differently are that the Lawler owners NATO I am wildly on. The flags represent many nations yet this tribute also includes this piece of World Trade Center steel. To remember the two cedar grove victims who lost their lives on 9/11. All the kids in are high school right now no one was born. And to educate them about what happened that day is so very important in cedar grove New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.