NOAA plane flies through eye of Hurricane Dorian

More
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration plane flies through the eye of Dorian as the Category 5 hurricane pummels the Bahamas.
3:53 | 09/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NOAA plane flies through eye of Hurricane Dorian
I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:53","description":"National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration plane flies through the eye of Dorian as the Category 5 hurricane pummels the Bahamas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65338793","title":"NOAA plane flies through eye of Hurricane Dorian","url":"/US/video/noaa-plane-flies-eye-hurricane-dorian-65338793"}