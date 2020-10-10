Nobel Peace Prize winner: Food is the ‘vaccine’ for hunger

World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley discusses the organization’s Nobel Peace Prize and calls on governments and billionaires to address the global hunger crisis.
7:46 | 10/10/20

