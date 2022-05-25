Nominating Trump again would 'lead to chaos': Georgia lieutenant governor

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan about the fourth day of hearings of the Jan. 6 committee on the pressure campaign states faced from former President Donald Trump.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live