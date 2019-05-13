Transcript for Nor'easter to bring chilly rain to parts of New England

Back in this country extreme weather is impacting millions of Americans from parts of the south that are under water. To winter like chill in the northeast the radar shows one storm system running across the northern states. Eastward from Milwaukee and other as coming up from the south and moving to the mid Atlantic that's system brought heavy rain and flooding to the Gulf Coast this weekend. Fourteen inches of rain fell in some areas rose across Mississippi in its wars were flooded. The high water may have caused this freight train to.

