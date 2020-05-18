Transcript for The new normal: Who’s hiring during the pandemic

Well nearly three million more people have filed for unemployment in the United States. Bringing the total number to 36. Million unemployed Americans who now more than ever. People need help navigating the job market and here to do that and walk us through it is Karen Fitch at the CEO. Of Rand said North America the parent company of job hunting portal monster.com. Karen thanks for being with us and we know that this is as scary it's frustrating for so many people for millions of people so. Too ridiculous advice or some hope the you can offer people who were looking for work rate now. Absolutely thanks for having me Amy I think the most important thing that job seekers seekers need to know right now in despite the challenging economy there are jobs available up Aaron. I'm at monster are at Enron stock our role is to match employers out with with job seekers and with the reopening we're definitely seeing an increase and rams. As essential businesses like grocery and food are hiring across manufacturing. Distribution centers warehousing as well as retail and to liberate. What about those. Unending need to pivot from their old job Karen to a new one or even a new industry altogether any suggestions. Yeah absolutely my advice would be to get create out. And really just focus on your skills person some of the jobs that you had before. We're seeing some great success working with hospitality workers that's a segment that's been hit extremely hard with all the job losses. But they have tremendous customer service skills and so those can certainly be applied seeing other areas of customer support or call centers. Banking is also bury hot right now with all the loans that are being processed at government programmes. And so you absolutely can't get it to a new industry and your skills are transferable. All right that's always good to remember and then for people who were worried. That companies just aren't hiring right now and a lot of them are not. We know ran Scott and monster.com notice an influx in job postings as well as clients seeking jobs as well what can you tell us. Now we definitely like I sad seeing that increased demand across the food supply chain. Across customer support and call center. Opportunities and rolls. Also in and finance and banking and lastly an IT EIT segment had an extremely resilience. Throughout the crisis. Companies are continuing to invest in their digital transfer nation. And these are roles that are easily done in a work from home environment which has also been helpful during the lockdown. So bottom line if you're discouraged to what some final ticks your people out there who just feel hopeless right now. Yeah well listen stay positive number one. There are jobs available aren't there and there are lots of resources to help you all the way from free training for resident a assessments and obviously working let's staffing firms like bronze stuck where we can help you on your exposition. Our right Karen bishop we appreciate it so much thank you for your time we appreciate it. Think yelled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.