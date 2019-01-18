Transcript for Northeast prepares for major snow storm, some cities under blizzard warnings

We're going to move it on two another problem for another part of the country and that's the weather. The the map shows some significant. Snowfall coming and so we turn to ABC's which Johnson. From Boston now went. Erin Boston is no stranger to major snow storms with this is preparation the city determined. To keep people safe as these storms roll and take a look at all of this salt. Mountains of hear what they do is ahead of the snowflakes they sprinkle this on the roads making sure they reduce the risk and the danger from all of that I expected form. 300000. Tons of salt just here in Boston. They also have another 45000. Tons they're expecting on Monday all of it shipped and from Egypt. They've got a 150 trucks ready to go to distribute and deploy the salt to the areas that need it most and if not just Boston the entire northeast we're talking new York New Jersey. Many these big cities that were taken by surprise. That last major winter storm in November you'll remember that gridlock on the roads people snowed in they couldn't move. Major cities want to avoid that from happening again so they are preparing they've got the salt at the ready. We did have dusting of snow overnight wasn't much. The big one though expected to roll an overnight Saturday into Sunday that could bring up to a foot or more of snow in some places throughout New England are you would think Sunday not as much of a concern on the roads but that's not the case here in Boston because a huge game the patriots taking on the chiefs. In the AFC championship game. They are expecting millions of people to be out hopefully celebrating for them but cheering on Tom Brady and the patriots so they're urging people will be out on those slick roads to be careful. Erin. ABC's which Johnson literally on the Egyptian salt that's going to be on American roads. Helping to prevent some accidents as though winter storm bears down our thanks to wit.

