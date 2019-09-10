Transcript for Norwegian cruise line passengers demand refund

Angry passengers and a Norwegian cruise line ship mounted a near mutiny. After they say their dream vacation turned into a nightmare. The are. There. Every kind Natalie passengers to manage to get their money back they say they expect to see the mystical fjords but instead they say. I'd stranded for days would still food and toilets that didn't work. In that would make me pretty upset the ship called the spirit let England on September 27 at high seas prevented it from making several scheduled stops. Passengers say Norwegian cruise line offered eight. 25%. Future Cruz grant and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.