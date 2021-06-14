Novavax COVID vaccine shows strong efficacy

The biotechnology company announced Monday that its stage three clinical trial showed overall efficacy of 90.4% against COVID-19.
1:12 | 06/14/21

We need more vaccines just a fraction of the world's population is vaccinated. We need to actually use it can be used in the US to boost people who Lori received a vexing. Are likely need booster vaccines in six or twelve months from the original date.

