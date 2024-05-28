NSC coordinator updates reporters following Israel's deadly strike in Rafah

John Kirby addresses Israel's deadly airstrike on Rafah: "Every single loss of innocent life is tragic, and every single loss of innocent life should be prevented as much as possible."

May 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live