-
Now Playing: Las Vegas homeless placed in outdoor 'temporary shelter'
-
Now Playing: US surgeon general names Chicago as a COVID-19 'emerging hotspot'
-
Now Playing: Connecticut National Guard converts arena into hospital
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: How states differ on stay-at-home orders
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Wall Street’s latest stumble
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans worried about health insurance
-
Now Playing: Health care workers cheered on by their communities
-
Now Playing: 3 members of same Ohio family die of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump orders companies to make needed ventilators
-
Now Playing: Scientists question government’s COVID-19 guidelines
-
Now Playing: This little girl got a surprise call from her favorite Disney Princess
-
Now Playing: Unemployment continues to skyrocket as pandemic continues
-
Now Playing: Author completes 'show-jumping' course for new book during the coronavirus shutdown
-
Now Playing: How and when will America transition to normalcy after COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus death toll surges as White House considers new guidance measures
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton weighs in on news about human sneeze
-
Now Playing: Jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis dies at the age of 85
-
Now Playing: Cruise ships with sick passengers dock in Florida
-
Now Playing: Nearly 10 million have filed for unemployment in 2 weeks