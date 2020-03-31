Transcript for By the Numbers: At least 12 fashion companies are working to make needed medical gear

Welcome back how to protect the ones who are trying to protect the sink it's a question that we've been asking and we're still not so satisfied with most of the answers weeping getting soaked. He tonight's by the numbers we take a look at some of the fashion companies now stepping up at least eleven companies. Including some of the more recognizable brands like gap under armour Ralph Lauren just to name a few under armour says it it'll make 500000. Masks Brooks. Brothers is planning to ramp up to 150000. Masses per day. Sportswear company fanatics is committed to making one million masks and many of these retailers have furloughed significant portions of their work forces are stores and closed it. She's keeping factories open may allow some people to stay on the job in a word of caution. Not all of the mass will be medical grade but the hope is that these masks will be free up. CN 95 mass for the workers who need them most and tonight we're learning. The Department of Defense is handed out one point 5000000 and 95 respirators at HHS for distribution. The DOD will dole out 3.5. Million more.

