The company now owns roughly 600 songs dating back 60 years, including iconic titles like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin.’” The deal is estimated to be worth $300 million.

Selena's legacy persists through her music, and now, a new Netflix series

The Mexican American singer is on track to become Billboard's greatest Latin artist of all time, with music that still charts 25 years after her death. A 20-episode Netflix series will tell her story.