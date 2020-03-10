By the Numbers: COVID-19 infections surge across the US

More
President Donald Trump is among the 44,717 Americans newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in a single day.
0:55 | 10/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: COVID-19 infections surge across the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"President Donald Trump is among the 44,717 Americans newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in a single day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73399907","title":"By the Numbers: COVID-19 infections surge across the US","url":"/US/video/numbers-covid-19-infections-surge-us-73399907"}