Transcript for By the Numbers: COVID threatens baseball season

Now to baseball as more Major League players test positive for the corona virus MLB commissioner rob Manfred reportedly said today they he may shut the whole season down. We've a look at where things stand. By the numbers in just the past five days we've seen more than twelve post comments are scheduled shifts affecting me in different teens that's according to ESPN. At least eighteen players in two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for corona virus sidelining the entire team. And at least two players on the St. Louis Cardinals have also contracted the virus state 20% of the lead was not playing is scheduled. The season was already shortened to sixty planned games in 66 days not counting the playoffs but more cancellations are likely. The Major League Baseball announced today that it will make all double headers seven inning games for the rest of the season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.