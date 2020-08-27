Transcript for By the Numbers: Overall crime has dropped, but murders are rising

As cities like Kenosha Wisconsin royal would violence and unrest president trump repeatedly proclaims himself. The pro police quote law and order president and says we will not be safe and Joseph Biden's America. Violent crime has been shortly declining over the last 25 years during both the trump in Obama administrations but this summer some types of crimes have been spiking we take a closer look. By the numbers. Overall crime is down five point 3% from last year America's 2.5 largest cities based on FBI data. And an analysis by the New York Times with a violent crime down 2% but oddly murder in particular as recently spiked. 16% compared to last year in America's cities. In New York City shooting surged 114%. In just one month from June to July and Chicago homicides are up 39%. From last year. Turning to police violent 751. People have been killed by police in the US so far in Tony Tony according to mapping police violence. While 62 police officers have been killed in the line of duty in that time according to FBI data just.

