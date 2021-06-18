By the Numbers: Diver discovers Crusader sword in seabed

An Israeli scuba diver discovered a sword off the coast of Haifa, Israel, believed to come from a Christian Crusader knight from 900 years ago.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live