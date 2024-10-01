By the Numbers: Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100

A look at Pres. Carter’s life as he celebrates his 100th birthday – from his 77-year marriage to his naval career, and onto his inauguration and continued charitable work with Habitat for Humanity.

October 1, 2024

