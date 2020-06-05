Transcript for By the numbers: Free meals to rural students

As so many Americans struggle right now to put food on the table during a pandemic today US Department of Agriculture announced it's expanding a program to provide meals to students in need in rural areas let's take a look. By the numbers. The USDA now says they'll deliver five million meals a week as part of its meals you program a public private partnership with feeling university's collaborative on hunger and poverty. PepsiCo and logistics company McLean global. They've already shipped nearly three and a half million meals to homes of children. In twelve states since the program began last month with a 23 more states now requesting to participate. The expanded program will deliver boxes with twenty nutritious meals ten breakfasts and ten lunches. The children in rural areas eligible for free and reduced meals. If they're schools have been closed by the pandemic each box we'll cover two weeks of miss school meals and may include items like. Milk fruit cup serial crackers in Chile. All delivered directly to children's homes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.