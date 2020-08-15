By the Numbers: The NBA’s bubble success

More
As the NBA wraps up its regular season ahead of the playoffs, a look at the numbers behind the league’s Orlando campus restart.
1:17 | 08/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The NBA’s bubble success

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"As the NBA wraps up its regular season ahead of the playoffs, a look at the numbers behind the league’s Orlando campus restart.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72386262","title":"By the Numbers: The NBA’s bubble success","url":"/US/video/numbers-nbas-bubble-success-72386262"}