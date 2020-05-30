By the numbers: Pennsylvania mail-in ballots surge

More than 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters have been approved for absentee ballots for the state’s primaries next Tuesday, a sign of what may happen in the general election.
1:28 | 05/30/20

