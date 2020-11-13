-
Now Playing: New details on President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team
-
Now Playing: State of the economy is a top issue in 2020 presidential election
-
Now Playing: Family of Louisiana teenager seeks answers after ‘suspicious’ death
-
Now Playing: Pope reaches out to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: 29-vehicle pileup in Minnesota, 9 injured
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes into California neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Attorneys for father, son who killed Ahmaud Arbery seek release on bond
-
Now Playing: Dramatic rescue of drowning driver
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams discusses Georgia's runoff election and voter turnout
-
Now Playing: Is there a need for a national lockdown?
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton spoke with British military families who have lost loved ones
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 escalating to record highs in US
-
Now Playing: Vaccine hopes remain high as COVID-19 cases steadily rise
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Rise in new COVID-19 cases across US
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has transformed for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci explains next steps to slow down cases, possible shutdown
-
Now Playing: Kroger CEO talks Thanksgiving grocery demand, new product limits amid COVID surge
-
Now Playing: How to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving from travel to meal plans
-
Now Playing: Florida braces for Tropical Storm Eta as it makes landfall