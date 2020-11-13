By the Numbers: The state of the economy

More
At least 709,000 U.S. workers filed new unemployment claims in one week amid the worsening coronavirus crisis and fears of a second round of lockdowns.
1:00 | 11/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The state of the economy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"At least 709,000 U.S. workers filed new unemployment claims in one week amid the worsening coronavirus crisis and fears of a second round of lockdowns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74182385","title":"By the Numbers: The state of the economy","url":"/US/video/numbers-state-economy-74182385"}