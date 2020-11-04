By the numbers: The stock market was closed today for Good Friday

More
Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1:12 | 04/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: The stock market was closed today for Good Friday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride due to the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70096295","title":"By the numbers: The stock market was closed today for Good Friday","url":"/US/video/numbers-stock-market-closed-today-good-friday-70096295"}