By the Numbers: How Trump spreads coronavirus misinformation

More
A new Cornell study found that President Donald Trump is the “largest driver of the COVID-19 misinformation ‘infodemic.’”
1:05 | 10/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: How Trump spreads coronavirus misinformation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"A new Cornell study found that President Donald Trump is the “largest driver of the COVID-19 misinformation ‘infodemic.’”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73377573","title":"By the Numbers: How Trump spreads coronavirus misinformation","url":"/US/video/numbers-trump-spreads-coronavirus-misinformation-73377573"}