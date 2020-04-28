By the Numbers: Unemployment predictions

More
Some U.S. states cautiously re-open local businesses as unemployment reaches 26 million.
1:02 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Unemployment predictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Some U.S. states cautiously re-open local businesses as unemployment reaches 26 million. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70374587","title":"By the Numbers: Unemployment predictions","url":"/US/video/numbers-unemployment-predictions-70374587"}