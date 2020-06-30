By the Numbers: Voter registrations plummet

While enthusiasm to vote in 2020 is high, new voter registrations have fallen dramatically amid the pandemic.
1:22 | 06/30/20

Transcript for By the Numbers: Voter registrations plummet

