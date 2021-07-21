By the numbers: Wildfires have scorched 2.5 million acres so far this year

At least 80 large wildfires are burning in 13 states, causing poor air quality for at least 40 million Americans.
1:00 | 07/21/21

Welcome back everyone announced the wildfires raging across the western US another indicator that our climate is changing we survey the damage so far. By the numbers at least eighty large wildfires are currently burning in thirteen states mostly in the west from California Montana. And at least forty million Americans are now experiencing. Poor air quality in fact they hazy skies from the western fires have reached all the way to New York City. The monstrous blue lake fire in southern Oregon has exploded to more than 388. He. Thousand acres that's about 13. The size of Rhode Island. And it's spreading by miles each day the fire so huge in fact it is creating its only weather which could include dry lightning that may potentially start. Even more fires. Dixie fire in California has now spread to more than 59000. Acres more than two and a half million acres of US land has burned so far this year that's nearly. 730000. More acres and it burned at this time last year.

