Transcript for Nurse shocked with stun gun, arrested in emergency room

Do you yeah. Yeah. I. I'd cry and I waited. Plane. He. Blog. I. Yeah. Yeah. Recording it said big. That. I. It but. It's. I. Out like. A in court there. I. Now I have to park yeah. Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.