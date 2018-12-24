NY cops get car crash couple to wedding on time

Joseph DeMichele and Feliece Terwilliger were in their Jeep on their way to their own wedding early Saturday afternoon on Long Island when cruel but colorful fate intervened.
0:30 | 12/24/18

Turning now to a New York couple and a police officer who got them to their wedding ceremony on time. Things were looking grim after they're cheap was sidelined by a crash. The officer drove them to the town home they were able to get hitched as planned the couple has two children a ten year old and a five year old. Fortunate for them that a police officer Kate yeah yeah. Obviously they're happy they've been engaged for six years. We see here and there are good for them yes but that that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

