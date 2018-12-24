Transcript for NY cops get car crash couple to wedding on time

Turning now to a New York couple and a police officer who got them to their wedding ceremony on time. Things were looking grim after they're cheap was sidelined by a crash. The officer drove them to the town home they were able to get hitched as planned the couple has two children a ten year old and a five year old. Fortunate for them that a police officer Kate yeah yeah. Obviously they're happy they've been engaged for six years. We see here and there are good for them yes but that that.

