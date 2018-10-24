Transcript for NY governor and NYC mayor to public officials: 'Don't encourage violence'

At a time when there's a lot of hatred and division it does not make sense to exacerbated. Let's a say this to all public officials of all partisan affiliations. Don't encourage violence. Don't encourage hatred don't encourage attacks on media. You could disagree. But you have to show respect for people and air your disagreements peacefully. So unfortunately this atmosphere of hatred is contributing. To the choices he who are making to turn to violence there's no question about it. And the way to stop that is to turn back the other way to bring down the temperature. Two and any messages about the use of violence against people we disagree with and that has the star at the top. There are believed he this is a this is a political year the political season. We all weeks from an election. And that's obviously in the air and that's an obvious. But we've been through many political seasons. And we have political differences. And that's actually good for democracy. What is not who it is overheated rhetoric. Extremism. That Bush's people divide us. And at the end of the day we may have political differences. But this is one country where all Americans. People Laura Bush whom out of many warn. And keeping the debate and that dialogue civil. Is very very important and four elected leaders. Who in many ways set the tone. It is especially. Important.

