Transcript for NY poised to decriminalize small amounts of pot

This morning's New York State Senate passed monumental legislation that would decriminalize. Marijuana right now the bill is in the hands of the state assembly which is still. In session eyewitnesses reported to our callers live in the studio with the very latest for us Derek. And Shirley right now lawmakers are pulling an all nighter trying to make decriminalization. One of the last items they get done this legislative session this is a live look at the state assembly in Albany. They are behind schedule leading to this overnight marathon. So far decriminalization has not come up yet but we are keeping a close eye on this feed. The bill would make possession of two ounces or less of pot a violation instead of a crime. And expunge the records of those with low level convictions this new push comes after state lawmakers. Failed in their efforts to legalize it altogether and Governor Cuomo who as recently as two years ago called it a gateway drug is now on wart. Decriminalization. Is also not easy but it does a lot to make certain major change. It makes this situation much much better especially for the black and brown community that is paid such a high price. But politically the sport was not the day here to pass. Legalization. And so if this bill passes the assembly it's expected to go to the governor's desk. For his signature.

